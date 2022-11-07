Nye County will not proceed with hand-counting early mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day.
County officials made the announcement in an email Sunday. Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske in October ordered the county to halt its hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8.
Nye County submitted a revised plan for a silent hand count last week in hopes of remedying court concerns and continuing the count.
But Cegavske declined to lift the hand-count ban, leading to Nye County decision to wait until Election Day.
The county had received more than 10,580 mail ballots as of Friday.
