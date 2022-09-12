UPDATE: Due to poor quality, some school sports games have also been affected -
WCSD says due to heavy smoke in the South Reno area, all boys’ soccer games are canceled. The games will be re-scheduled for Monday, September 19th at the regular time…pending approval from the soccer officials.
Girls Golf at Arrowcreek is canceled
Wooster High School: girls golf & girls soccer matches have been postponed
----
Douglas County School District has closed Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School due to poor air quality in the Lake Tahoe basin for Monday, September 12, 2022.
All other DCSD schools are open.
Lake Tahoe Community College’s campus is closed, Monday September 12, to allow the college to continue to address internal air quality standards. Campus services will be available virtually & staff will telecommute for the day.
Good Morning LTUSD Families,— LTUSD (@ltusdedu) September 12, 2022
In monitoring current air quality readings and looking closely at the forecast for today, September 12, 2022, all schools will be closed due to the poor air quality. The AQI is well above 300 across the community with the fo… https://t.co/aFcWFTaNEG