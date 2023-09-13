NV Energy is reporting a power outage in north Reno affecting nearly 5,800 people.
The outage is in the area of North McCarran Boulevard east of the University of Nevada campus.
There is no estimated time of restoral as of Wednesday at 12:35 p.m.
The outage was originally reported just after 11:50 a.m. and the cause is under investigation.
⚠️TMCC Alerts⚠️— Truckee Meadows Community College (@tmccnevada) September 13, 2023
Power Outage at TMCC Dandini
NV Energy is working to resolve the power outage affecting Dandini Campus and nearby areas. Estimated time of power restoration 1:30pm.