NMcCarranOutage.JPG
NV Energy

NV Energy is reporting a power outage in north Reno affecting nearly 5,800 people.

The outage is in the area of North McCarran Boulevard east of the University of Nevada campus.

There is no estimated time of restoral as of Wednesday at 12:35 p.m.

The outage was originally reported just after 11:50 a.m. and the cause is under investigation.

Recommended for you