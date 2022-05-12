Pre-applications are now being accepted from Nevada’s licensed child care providers looking to expand or construct new child care facilities in the state.
Following the Interim Finance Committee (IFC) approval last week to support expansion of Nevada child care centers, licensed Nevada facilities and other select contracted child care providers are being invited to apply for funds to renovate or build child care centers.
The $30 million approved by IFC is one part of Governor Steve Sisolak’s $160 million child care plan, which will also address affordability for families and workforce needs in the child care sector.
Through the Child Care Expansion Grant program, licensed providers can apply until June 9, 2022 for funds for new construction of a child care facility or renovations of an existing facility.
Pre-applications will be evaluated for fiscal viability, financial risk assessment, community need and priority will be given to facilities being built or expanded in a “child care desert.”
Information on the grant can be found at NevadaRecovers.com.
(Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak's office contributed to this report.)