The Reno Fire Department is helping spread the word as part of the City’s effort to educate the public on the importance of fire safety.
Friday, January 6 is National Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day and The Reno Fire Department conducted a live burn of a Christmas Tree to share the importance of getting dried trees (fuel) out of the home.
The United States Fire Administration reports that 1 in every 34 reported home Christmas tree fires resulted in death.
Many of these fires occur after Christmas is over and the tree is left inside the house for too long, causing the tree to dry. The Reno Fire Department offers these tips:
Properly dispose the tree:
1. A dry tree will combust very rapidly once ignited. Because heated rooms dry out natural trees rapidly, it is time to get the tree out of the house.
2. Dispose of the tree properly. Trees can be taken to the following locations until January 10 for recycling.
There will be additional drop-off locations the weekend of January 14 and 15. Visit KeepTruckee Meadows Beautiful for more details, as well as any temporary location closures due inclement weather.
- Bartley Ranch Regional Park - 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd.
- Reno Sports Complex - 2975 N. Virginia St.
- Shadow Mountain Sports Complex - 3300 Sparks Blvd.
- TMFPD Station 32, Washoe Valley - 1240 East Lake Blvd
- TMFPD Station 46, Spanish Springs - 500 Rockwell Blvd
- TMFPD Station 440, Lemmon Valley
-
More information can be found at the National Fire Protection Association website: NFPA