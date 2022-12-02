The Reno Rodeo Association was honored as the 2022 Massey Ferguson Sowing Good Deeds award recipient at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Awards Banquet in Las Vegas. As part of the prize, the Reno Rodeo Association received a new Massey Ferguson 4700 Series tractor.
Reno Rodeo is the sixth organization recognized with the Sowing Good Deeds award. The annual contest is open to committees in the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia, and each year the company receives nominations from across the country. Participants are evaluated on their commitment to community involvement, entrepreneurial spirit and ability to adapt to challenges and overcome adversity.
“Our 600-plus PRCA rodeos raise millions of dollars for their local charities across the country,” said Tom Glause, PRCA CEO. “Partnering with Massey Ferguson’s Sowing Good Deeds program allows us to recognize and reward committees for their charitable efforts. We couldn’t be prouder of the Reno Rodeo and all our committees, volunteers and rodeo athletes who all contribute to make a difference for local communities and their citizens.”
The Reno Rodeo has been a staple of the Northern Nevada ag community for more than 100 years. The association is dedicated to supporting youth, health and first responders. One area of special focus is providing rodeo access to individuals with extraordinary needs. The Reno Rodeo Special Kids’ Rodeo is open to Northern Nevada children and teens with mental and physical exceptionalities. It allows them an opportunity to participate in special rodeo events, learn about the western way of life and meet rodeo contestants and stock. In 2022, 130 special needs children participated in this unique event.
Additionally, the organization funds the Reno Rodeo Foundation to provide scholarships and support children with extraordinary needs. In 2022, the association also provided financial support for several equine therapy programs and an all-abilities playground.
Overall, the Reno Rodeo Association donated more than $700,000 to charitable organizations this year. This includes support for local ag education resources such as 4-H, the Nevada Junior Livestock Show, and several stock schools as well as funding for local first responders, K-12 education and mental health resources. Reno Rodeo also donated time and funds to the Nevada Western Heritage Center Alliance, which is working to preserve western heritage, agriculture and equine events in Northern Nevada.
The association has overcome numerous challenges in its 104-year history. However, like many volunteer organizations around the world, the last few years have been especially difficult. Having canceled the rodeo in 2020, the association worked hard to re-engage volunteers and the community to produce a 10-day rodeo that would outshine anything prior. And they did it, bringing over 140,000 rodeo fans to the Reno/Sparks area this past June for an economic benefit of over $40 million.
“We’re excited to be named the 2022 Sowing Good Deeds winner,” said George Combs, general manager of the Reno Rodeo Association. “This rodeo has been an important part of the Northern Nevada ag community for over 100 years. We’ve got a lot more planned for the century, so the 4700 Series tractor and the national recognition provided by this award are greatly appreciated.”