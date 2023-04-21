On Friday, Medline, a healthcare supplies manufacturer and distributor, joined Renown Health in a celebration for Medline’s drivers who trekked through unpredictable weather this past winter to ensure Renown receives essential medical supplies.
Renown Health is the largest not-for-profit health system in northern Nevada, serving a population of over 1 million in a 100,000 square mile radius from eastern California to the far reaches of rural Nevada.
The Medline team makes a drive to Reno, Nev. from Medline’s distribution center in Tracy, Calif. several times a week, venturing to over 7,000 feet of elevation on Interstate 80’s Donner Pass.
As of Saturday, April 1, snowfall along the route hit a historic 60+ feet.
Launched in 2002 with a single truck in Chicago, MedTrans, Medline’s private transportation fleet, has grown to a dedicated network of 1,600 semi-trucks, box trucks and cargo vans and 400 drivers nationwide.