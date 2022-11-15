Polaris, the leading organization to end sex and labor trafficking in North America, has released an updated report evaluating each state’s performance on human trafficking laws for survivors. Over half of states received a failing grade or a no-grade.
In the report, Nevada was given a score of 63 (D Grade) which is tied for 12th with Massachusetts.
Catherine Chen, Polaris CEO, said, “While it is disappointing that so many states continue to fail survivors of human trafficking, several states have shown there is reason to have hope, and that it is possible to make significant progress in a short period of time. We are thankful to those who have prioritized justice for survivors in their states and for being champions of this cause. The improvements that have been made could not have been realized without you. We hope that states with room for improvement will look to New York, Georgia, Nebraska, and Louisiana for examples of what pro-survivor laws look like, and how they can be made.”
At the time of the first report in 2019, most states received a failing grade.
Since then, 17 states including Nevada have responded to the call for better statutes that are more inclusive and easier to access, while two states actually dropped to lower scores, reversing their progress.
People can be connected to help or report a tip of suspected human trafficking by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, texting "BeFree" (233733), or chatting at www.humantraffickinghotline.org.
To read the 2022 report from Polaris, you can find it below: