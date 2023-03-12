U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) announced that applications are now open for a series of federal grant funding opportunities to support local law enforcement agencies.
These federal grants are designed to provide local law enforcement agencies with the funding to hire more officers and incentivize community policing.
“Making sure that our officers in Nevada have the federal investment they need to fight crime and protect our communities is a top priority, and that’s why I’m proud to announce these new funding opportunities for local law enforcement,” said Senator Rosen. “These grants can be used by local police departments to hire more law enforcement officers in our state and expand community policing programs. I encourage law enforcement agencies across Nevada to apply.”
Information about the available grant funding programs can be found below:
2023 COPS Hiring Program -- A competitive grant program designed to provide funds directly to law enforcement agencies to hire new or rehire existing career law enforcement officers to increase their community policing capacity and crime prevention efforts. All local, state, territorial, and tribal law enforcement agencies that have primary law enforcement authority are eligible to apply. Applications are due by May 11, 2023 at 4:59 PM ET.
Community Policing Development - Implementing Crisis Intervention Teams -- A competitive grant program designed to advance the practice of community policing by providing guidance on promising practices through the development and testing of innovative strategies; building knowledge about effective practices and outcomes; and supporting new, creative approaches to preventing crime and promoting safe communities. This program will provide grants directly to state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies for the creation or expansion of crisis intervention teams and to embed mental and behavioral health services with law enforcement agencies so they can better respond to individuals in crisis in the community. Applications are due by May 8, 2023 at 4:59 PM ET.
Community Policing Development - Microgrants -- A competitive grant program designed to advance the practice of community policing by providing guidance on promising practices through the development and testing of innovative strategies; building knowledge about effective practices and outcomes; and supporting new, creative approaches to preventing crime and promoting safe communities. Through this program, local, state, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies may propose demonstration or pilot projects that offer creative ideas to advance crime-fighting, community engagement, problem-solving, or organizational changes to support community policing in one of the following areas: officer recruitment, retention, and workforce diversification; underserved populations; building trust and legitimacy with the community; hate crimes and domestic terrorism; and community violence intervention. Applications are due by May 8, 2023 at 4:59 PM ET.
(Office of Senator Jacky Rosen)