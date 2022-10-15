On Saturday, October 15, 2022, community members were invited to get rid of sensitive documents for free.
2 News teamed up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event.
The event was in the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot, providing free document shredding.
Nevada ranked sixth highest per capita in reported identity theft in 2021, according to the Federal Trade Commission. In the United States, identity fraud losses jumped to $24 billion, a 79% increase over 2020 (Javelin Strategy & Research).
"Treat your personal information like the valuable commodity it is," said Timothy Johnston, Vice President of Outreach of BBB Mountain West. "Make sure you shred any documents that include personal or sensitive information to help avoid identity theft."
Bring up to three boxes or bags of documents for free document shredding. Documents to be shredded should be removed from binders, but staples, paper clips, CDs, and floppy discs are okay to shred.
Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, a BBB Accredited Charity.
For more information on BBB Secure Your ID Day, visit BBB.org/SYID.