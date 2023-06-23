Nevada Health Link, Nevada Medicaid and the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS) are working together to ensure Nevadans enrolled on Medicaid are informed about the Medicaid renewal process that has resumed as a result of the Public Health Emergency (PHE) ending.
The state agencies are working to keep Nevadans insured by encouraging them to fill out their redetermination packets in the mail and if they are no longer eligible for Medicaid, to seek affordable health insurance coverage through the state marketplace, Nevada Health Link.
The PHE officially came to an end nationwide on May 11, but Nevada Medicaid and DWSS began its unwinding process in early April. As the process of renewing eligibility for Medicaid benefits takes place, Nevada Health Link, Nevada Medicaid and DWSS have worked together to educate Medicaid recipients about the renewal process and encourage them to complete the necessary steps to remain insured. For Nevadans who no longer qualify for Medicaid, their information will be transferred to Nevada Health Link which will offer support to enroll in health insurance through NevadaHealthLink.com.
“Our collective goal as a state is to keep as many Nevadans insured as possible and help prevent as many individuals as possible from experiencing a lapse in health coverage,” said Kate Charleson, Communications Officer of Nevada Health Link. “We are eager to help each and every Nevadan avoid a gap in coverage and we are appreciative of our counterparts at Nevada Medicaid and Division of Welfare and Supportive Services in helping us achieve our goals of doing just this over the next 12 months.”
During the months of April and May, 94% of those who applied for health coverage after being transferred to Nevada Health Link from Medicaid were found eligible to enroll in a Qualified Health Plan (QHP), and 74% of those who applied were additionally found eligible for financial assistance.
“Medicaid is a vital safety-net for thousands of Nevadans. Through the uncertainty of the pandemic, Nevada Medicaid saw a historic rise in enrollment. About one in three Nevadans are now covered by Medicaid,” said Stacie Weeks, Administrator of Division of Health Care Financing and Policy of Nevada Medicaid. “Responding to the demand during the pandemic required a strong partnership between State agencies, health plans, and providers. Now, we are leveraging these partnerships once again as we unwind from the pandemic with the goal of helping those who no longer qualify for Medicaid find affordable options for health insurance.”
As the renewal process continues to unwind over the next 12 months and the transfer of accounts from Nevada Medicaid to Nevada Health Link increases Nevada Health Link will continue working with Nevada Medicaid and DWSS to reach every Nevadan who no longer qualifies for Medicaid coverage and help them obtain coverage through NevadaHealthLink.com
“The Division of Welfare and Supportive Services assists qualifying individuals and families with obtaining and maintaining healthcare coverage. In order to maintain eligibility all Medicaid members must be reevaluated annually, which was not required during the pandemic. We will be mailing redetermination packets to members over the next 12 months," said Kelly Cantrelle, Deputy Administrator of Division of Welfare and Supportive Services.
“It is imperative that these forms are completed and returned, and any information requested to make an eligibility determination is provided so these cases do not shut down. Our agency is here to provide support and peace of mind to individuals and families in need. We have staff located at 184 sites within the most at-risk communities, we are working with our sister agencies and community-based partners to prevent any Nevadan from slipping through the cracks and ending up without healthcare coverage,” continued Cantrelle.
Though each of the agencies are still in the early stages of analyzing various sets of data to have an accurate read on how many Nevadans have been impacted by the PHE unwinding thus far, Nevada Health Link will begin sharing a regular set of data points that will provide a snapshot of ongoing redeterminations and enrollments over the coming months.
Nevadans who are deemed ineligible for Medicaid benefits qualify for a special enrollment period from the day they are notified of their coverage loss to enroll in a plan on Nevada Health Link.
For more information about Nevada Health Link, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927.