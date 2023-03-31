Two Sun Valley men will spend at least 20 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder from March 2021.
Prosecutors say 21-year-old Fabian Bernal and 20-year-old Yahir Bernal-Rodriguez were convicted by a jury after an 8-day trial in District Court in Reno.
They were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.
Authorities say the men shot 20-year-old Adrian Rios, who was sitting inside a car in a parking lot near South Virginia Street and Hubbard Way on March 13, 2021. They say the men believed Rios had disrespected them and was in a rival gang.
Rios died later at Renown Regional Medical Center.
The duo were also found guilty of attempted murder with a use of a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
They face sentencing on those crimes in June.