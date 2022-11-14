A suspect is in custody after a stabbing late Monday morning on Mica Drive in Douglas County.
On November 14, 2022 at approximately 10:45 a.m. the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Mica Dr. in the Indian Hills neighborhood, for a report of a stabbing.
When Deputies arrived, they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to his torso.
Deputies also found and identified Efrain Gonzales-Magana a 29-year-old male from Carson City as the suspect in the stabbing.
Based on the results of the investigation Gonzales-Magana was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail for Attempted Murder and Battery with a Deadly Weapon Causing Substantial Bodily Harm. His bail is $125,006.00.
The Victim, who will not be identified at this time, was transported via Care Flight to Renown Medical center for treatment.