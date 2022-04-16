The community is invited to the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation’s annual Plantapalooza event taking place on Saturday April 23, 2022 at 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Rosewood Nature Study Area at 6800 Pembroke Dr. Reno, NV.
The Rosewood Nature Study Area opened in the summer of 2021 at the site of the decommissioned Rosewood Lakes Golf Course. The site is still being actively restored to a functional wetland and community open space. Since restoration began, staff, AmeriCorps members and volunteers have planted over 1,500 native plants and created a large garden specifically designed to attract pollinators.
The annual, spring Plantapalooza event is about reintroducing native plants to the nature study area and it is one way community members can help with the restoration process.
Participants will be planting native upland and riparian species throughout the property to help restore the natural ecosystem and reduce invasive species growth.
This year, registration for the event is required and volunteers are limited to fifty people.
To register, you can visit Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation (tmparksfoundation.org)