June 14th is a day of importance to many, not only because Flag Day is honored but because the United States Army celebrates its birthday on the same occasion.
This year, the U.S. Army is turning 247. Today, the Mayor of Carson City and Nevada National Guard officials spoke on the history of what the Army is about and what the flag signifies at the Nevada State Capitol.
Both Veterans and active duty soldiers agree that the community support means everything. Mitch Roach, who has been living in Carson City for 6 years and is U.S. Army Retired says "Very good turnout, and I went to the memorial ceremony in Fernley last week and I was super surprised at how many people turned out there, and that was another excellent ceremony."
Roach also mentions out of all the ceremonies he's been to, honoring the flags from their beginning to end stands out to him. He says, "You don't get to see that too often and we have a great history here and with the association that came in a presented the flags it was amazing."
The Nevada State Capitol is also showcasing a very old but important flag as of today, one that was hand painted by a solider in Fort Ruby. Michael Peyerl, the Director of the Joint Staff of the Nevada National Guard says, "It's really about celebrating our freedoms with a symbol of our freedom which is the American flag."
The community doesn't only show support for military personnel at events but also in their day to day lives. Peyerl mentions that civilians almost everyday will come up and thank them for their service. "We are very appreciative of that and just the amazing amount of support that we get in this community."