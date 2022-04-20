The University of Nevada, Reno is moving in a new direction with Intercollegiate Athletics and has announced there will be a change in the athletic director position.
President of the University, Brian Sandoval has appointed Bill Johnson, vice president for advancement, to serve in an acting capacity as athletic director, effective May 1, 2022, until a fulltime successor can be chosen. Johnson, a former collegiate basketball player at the University of Nebraska, has extensive previous intercollegiate athletic administration and coaching experience.
Johnson, who holds a master’s degree in Education Administration/Athletic Administration, has more than 31 years of experience in higher education, including 14 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics. He has served in roles in intercollegiate athletic administration, development and coaching in the Big 12 Conference, the Big East Conference, the West Coast Conference and the Ivy League.
The University plans to begin a national search for a new athletic director immediately.
“I wish to thank Doug Knuth for the many positive steps he made as our athletic director for the past 10 years,” Sandoval said. “Wolf Pack athletics is embraced by our community. Doug’s leadership was instrumental in achieving many program milestones.”
(University of Nevada, Reno)