Winter begins at 1:48pm on Wednesday, with the winter solstice.
The reason for the seasons is the Earth's tilt of 23.5 degrees on its axis as we orbit the sun.
This time of year the sun angle is at the lowest on the horizon in the northern hemisphere, giving us cold temperatures and long nights, with the shortest hours of daylight for the year at 9 hours and 22 minutes.
That compares to the summer solstice in June with almost 15 hours of daylight and when the sun’s angle is high in the sky.
Hours of daylight will now start to increase as we've made it over the hump, heading for the spring equinox on March 20th!