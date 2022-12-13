College football fans are mourning after prominent football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night.
Leach, who was born in Susanville had a lengthy career at the collegiate football level and was in his third year as head coach of Mississippi State.
Current Wolf Pack Head Football Coach Ken Wilson worked under Leach as the linebackers coach at Washington State from 2013-2019.
Nevada Football posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon with the following statement from Wilson:
“College football will just not be the same without Mike Leach. We lost a legendary coach today. Our prayers go out to his family and everyone that is hurting from this loss. RIP Boss!”
Mississippi State University said Leach fell ill on Sunday at his home and was transported to a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.
In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107.