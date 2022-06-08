Reno Firefighters performed a massive rescue operation in South Reno on Trademark Drive.
It started around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
According to Reno Fire, a worker at Krone North America was stuck inside a cargo trailer and under thousands of pounds of farming and agriculture equipment.
The Urban Search and Rescue team was called in to assist with the rescue. It took about 40 fire personnel and all of their rescue tools and equipment to get the person freed.
The worker was trapped for about two hours.
The worker was wheeled out just before noon and put on Careflight to be taken to Renown.
Reno Fire says the worker has severe injuries.