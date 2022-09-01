Reno, Nev. –The Reno Aces suffered a 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Las Vegas Aviators Thursday night in front of 3,197 attendees at Greater Nevada Field.
Despite the loss, the Aces maintain a 15-6 against the Aviators in the Silver State Diamond Challenge, presented by Nevada Donor Network.
With the game tied at four in the tenth, the Aces allowed a go-ahead run to the Aviators and could not counter in the 5-4 defeat.
Brandon Pfaadt delivered a quality start Thursday night against Las Vegas after allowing just one earned run on five hits, three walks and seven strikeouts in six innings of work but did not factor in the decision.
The loss was charged to Sean Poppen (L, 0-2) after the right-hander allowed a run (unearned) on one hit, one walk and no strikeouts.
Aces Notables:
- Drew Stankiewicz: 1-for-3, 3B, RBI, R.
- Jordan Luplow: 1-for-5, 2B, RBI, R.
- Jose Herrera: 1-for-3, RBI.
- Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-5, RBI.
Reno will continue their six-game homestand against Las Vegas through Sunday, September 4.