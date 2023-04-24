Many baseball fans are excited by the prospect of a new Major League Baseball team in the Silver State, but it could come with added cost to the taxpayer.
As we reported last week, the Oakland Athletics signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new 30-35 thousand seat retractable roof ballpark near the Las Vegas Strip, after they were unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area.
The A’s are asking for $500 million from the public to help build the new stadium.
But, as many Nevadans remember from the Oakland Raiders move to Las Vegas a few years back, not everyone is on board with having Nevadans foot the bill to help land professional sports teams.
"When the taxpayers are funding it directly like the football stadium, I have a real problem with that - and that was my opposition to it. I'm glad the Raiders came. I just don't like the fact that we paid $750 million dollars to a billionaire who could have built his own football stadium,” explained (R-Sparks) Senator Ira Hansen.
The A's says they will contribute $1billion to the new stadium. The half a billion they're asking from the public would be generated from a special entertainment tax district built around the ballpark.
What makes this A's deal different from the Raiders is that the Raiders received $750 million for Allegiant Stadium from a tax on hotel rooms, whereas the A's would essentially be creating new revenue to re-direct into their stadium.
“In the last few weeks they brought the proposition to us, we're supposed to have a meeting with them, I think it's on Wednesday. As of now, it's a little bit different in that there's no direct transfer of taxes to fund the stadium, but we'll hear more details coming up. At the moment, I'm ambivalent. I'm not against it, I'm not for it. I do want to hear all the details though," said Hansen.
We spoke directly to Democratic Las Vegas Senator Fabian Doñate who presides over the district where the stadium will be located, but he told us he is not prepared to comment at this time, as details on the on project are still emerging.
Sources tell us there could be contention over whether unions will be involved with the project or not.
Leaders of the project are expected to meet with the Senate Republican caucus on Wednesday.