Reno residents now have one less place to go for mental and behavioral health treatment. What used to be the building of West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital, is now vacant and boarded up.
The hospital has been providing treatment for kids, adults and seniors since 1981, but the hospital stripped off its logos from the building on E. 9th street, and officially shut down on Monday.
Following the closure of the hospital, the Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam spoke with 2 News about how the shutdown could impact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).
"For us West Hills closing that was an avenue for those that were incarcerated, for our detention services unit, for low level offenders. If they needed a bed over there, we would work with the courts and we could get them over to West Hills. Well, now that option's closed and we don't have that option." said the Sheriff. "We can't just release them out because of their illnesses. So we have to take them to the hospital and the hospital has to determine if they have beds in their mental health floor or they have to go to the ER, which it will clog up the ER."
WCSO's detention facility is the second largest mental health facility, according to the sheriff. Moore than 1,050 people were being held at the Washoe County Jail as of Tuesday. Balaam said, 80 percent of the population have behavioral or mental health conditions.
"That could be addiction, that could be sleep apnea, or that could be a true mental illness like bi-polar, schizophrenia, multiple personality disorders, so its a gambit of mental health issues. But within that, we have a population of about 157 that have a true very serious mental illness that are heavily medicated."
Balaam said when they compare their current data with numbers three years ago, they're seeing triple the amount of people with severe mental and behavioral health conditions.
With a growing need of mental health services and resources in the jail and the region, Balaam said now is the time to take action and find solutions to help those experiencing a mental health crisis. He suggested more dedicated funding.
"When you talk about mental health, this is where it's not going to be solved by one entity. It's not going to be solved by the county, the cities, the hospitals, it's going to be solved by the entire community." he said.
At the Washoe County Jail there is a Detention Services unit. The unit is made up of case workers, social workers, and deputy sheriffs who work with the courts on for people that are being released from the jail. The detention services unit also finds services and resources for people with mental illnesses.
WCSO also has a Mobile Outreach Safety Team (MOST). It was created in October of 2003 to provide police response to mental illness.
MOST became operational in 2009 when the Nevada State Legislature funded a pilot program to provide the mental health resources for the initial team through the state mental health budget.
Washoe County is one of the three major law enforcement agencies which uses clinical social workers who are trained to assist officers that are called to respond to a crisis, and help with deescalation.
Balaam said, "The Sheriff's Office is really engaged in mental health, it's a dual approach to diverting on the outside, to if they do get into the criminal justice system, how do we provide them services when they're here and then link them when they leave."
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center also provided insight, following the closure of West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital.
Saint Mary's specializes in a multitude of behavioral health services related to psychiatric care, therapy, counseling, and medication management.
The hospital sent 2 News the following statement:
With a recent closure to West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital, Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center remains positioned to provide resources and treatments for patients in need of mental health services.
“Since 2018, we have provided expert-level behavioral health services to our patients,” said Tiffany Coury, CEO of Saint Mary’s Health Network. “Our psychiatrists, advanced practice providers, registered nurses, mental health workers, licensed clinical social workers, occupational therapists and entire care team fulfill a vital community need.”
Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s behavioral health unit features inpatient psychiatric services that are intended for both adults and seniors.
They specialize in the treatment of multiple conditions that include PTSD, psychosis, depression, anxiety, Schizoaffective, Schizophrenia, and acute agitation.
“The closure of West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital is unfortunate considering the critical need in our community. Saint Mary’s joins many other leaders in advocating for appropriate funding and increased access to services. The health and well-being of all of our patients remains vital to the role we play,” added Coury.
If you or a family member is interested in more information, please visit the Saint Mary’s homepage or call 775-770-3189.