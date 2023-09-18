A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Oasis Academy College Prep in Fallon was held on Monday.
The William N. Pennington Foundation gave a $4.3 million grant to Oasis Academy Charter School which will use the funds to build the new facility off of Venturacci Lane.
Construction is set to begin immediately and the facility is expected to be operational for the 2024-2025 school year.
“If it were not for the generosity of the William N. Pennington Foundation, Oasis Academy would not be able to compete a project of this size,” said Melissa Mackedon, Oasis Academy Chief Executive Officer.
Facilities funding is one of the charter school's greatest challenges.
"As a public charter school. Oasis does not receive state or local funding for facilities. Building this high school is a step forward providing our students with the facilities they deserve."
The current Oasis Academy College Prep opened in 2015.