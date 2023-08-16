On Wednesday morning, the Moana Springs Aquatic Center project, located on 240 West Mona Lane, had their topping out ceremony.
The ceremony entailed the last steel beam being put into place for the structure of the building before they start filling the building out.
“Having an indoor swimming space during the winter months is a huge opportunity to teach people how to swim, teach kids how to swim, to be safe in the water so to be able to do that increasing our inventory for aquatic spaces is going to be a huge boom for the city,” said Nathan Ullyot, Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Reno.
He also said parks and recreation facilities do take a long time to build and are quite expensive, but the public has been pushing for this facility for over a decade.
“It’s just another step, as far as improving our infrastructure for parks and rec this is a big need," Ullyot said. "We need more but we’re happy this is coming on board.”
They said it's necessary to have this indoor swimming pool because we have so many water recreation opportunities in Reno with all the rivers and lakes, having these indoor facilities is helpful to train everyone all year how to be safe in water.
The facility includes a 50-meter Olympic sized pool, wading pools, splash pads, birthday rooms, a gymnasium and fitness classes.
“Everything about this facility is just going to blow this communities mind," said the Vice Mayor for the City of Reno, Devon Reese.
Everyone involved also got the chance to sign or put a special message on the final steel beam before it was permanently placed on the building.
“I am going to put a special message but I’m not going to tell you what it is, if you know my family’s history, we’ve had a lot of loss and I want to make sure we’ve included our family in that... so it’s a special moment and something I’ll share with my family," Reese said.
The facility will be completed in August 2024.