The Northern Nevada Tonga Community is still waiting to hear from family and friends days after an underwater volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami left part of the island-nation heavily damaged.
Heuifanga Finau has called Northern Nevada home for nearly four decades.
“We have lived in in Reno since 1983,” said Finau.
She describes her home island as tropical and picturesque—and the people who live there are equally as warm.
“It’s known as the friendly island,” said Finau. “It’s paradise to me.”
Hearing the news and seeing the pictures was devastating for Finau. So many memories were washed away.
“I was just in shock,” said Finau. “Ever since I have grown up there, there has never been anything like that before.”
Equally as concerning is the uncertainty. Her friends and some family live in Tonga. She has not been able to contact them since last weekend’s natural disaster.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have any communication,” she said. “I read somewhere that it could be at least two weeks before we can communicate.”
The nation’s communications systems are mostly underground, according to Finau. Those have been wiped out and the only communication is from satellite phones.
The most she knows about the situation is what we all know. Finau sees what we all see, whether it’s videos on social media or images from space.
“Hearing that big boom,” she said. “Man, that was really loud.”
Drinking water is a concern as well. The island mostly gets its water from rainfall. But volcanic ash has polluted it.
Whatever challenge the people of Tonga will face in the days and weeks ahead, Finau says they will never be a victim and make the most of their situation.
“It makes me feel proud that people are not sitting there feeling bad for themselves,” she said. “They are not waiting to help. They are getting out there to help.”