More than two dozen Carson High School (CHS) Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students attended the state conference in Las Vegas this past week, and of the 26 students, 13 of them qualified for the National Business Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Ga. this coming June.
Additionally, Todd Gosselin and Eva Lindbloom were elected as statewide officers, which marks the first time in Carson High history to have two individuals on the Nevada state officer team for FBLA.
Carson High students were just a small fraction of the 550 FBLA students from across Nevada in attendance. The students competed in 45 different business-related events including performance events, speaking events, case study events and projects like Business Financial Plan, as well as knowledge tests. In the 18 performance categories events that CHS students participated in, Carson High had a top 10 finisher in each of them. Any student placing in any of the top four spots qualified them for the National Business Leadership Conference.
CHS students Eva Lindbloom, McKenzie Merrell, Todd Gosselin, Alexa Robles and Hong Chau Nguyen were recognized as achieving the necessary requirements to be named to the National Business Honor Roll. Two other students, McKenzie Merrell and Hanna Kreizenbeck, placed in the top 10 in all five events that they participated.
And four students, Gosselin, Robles, Merrell and Nguyen, also received the Erin Hackman Travel Scholarship, which will decrease their cost to attend the National Competition by $100.
In addition to these exciting results, Josh Billings, vice principal and CTE Administrator for Carson High School, was named the Nevada FBLA Administrator of the year. Carson High School FBLA organization advisors are Marketing Teacher Cody Downing and Government Teacher Angila Golik.
Following is a list of the CHS students who placed in state events.
- Hannah Kreizenbeck: 3rd in Introduction to Business Communication, 4th in Introduction to Business Procedures, 4th in Introduction to FBLA, 2nd in Client Service and 8th in Sales Presentation (team event).
- McKenzie Merrell: 2nd in Introduction to FBLA, 4th in Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure, 4th in Introduction to Social Media Strategy, 8th in UX Design and 5th in Public Service Announcement.
- Sofia Kolupaeva: 1st in Publication Design, 4th in Supply Chain Management, 7th in Marketing and 10th in Organizational Leadership.
- Viviana Castro: 4th in Impromptu Speaking, 5th in Public Speaking and 8th in Organizational Leadership.
- Eric Billings: 8th in Supply Chain Management, 10th in Advertising and 8th in Graphic Design.
- Todd Gosselin: 4th in Job Interview and 7th in Business Calculations.
- Alexa Robles: 6th in Graphic Design and 9th in Website Design.
- Laura Bennett: 6th in Public Speaking and 8th in Impromptu Speaking.
- Zach Nichols: 4th in Social Media Strategies and 7th in Hospitality Management (team event).
- Hong Chau Nguyen: 3rd in International Business (team event), 7th in Data Analysis (team event) and 8th in Agribusiness.
- Giselle Barrera Martinez: 1st in Business Financial Plan (team event) and 7th in Data Analysis (team event).
- Jadyn Williams: 3rd in International Business (team event) and 8th in Sales Presentation (team event).
- Vanessa Bacerra Dominguez: 1st in Business Financial Plan (team event) and 7th in Social Media Strategies.
- Valeria Vega: 1st in Business Financial Plan (team event).
- Dahlia Keating: 8th in Introduction to Social Media Strategy and 7th in Introduction to Business Presentation.
- Zack Lopez: 7th in Job Interview.
- Sydney Romeo: 10th in Job Interview.
- Olivia VanReese Roering: 9th in Health Care Administration and 9th in Introduction to Public Speaking.
- Toby Krehbiel: 9th in Insurance and Risk Management.
- Erin Peterson: 5th in Health Care Administration, 5th in Social Media Strategies and 9th in Public Service Announcement.
- Lindsey Kreizenbeck: 5th in Introduction to FBLA and 10th in Journalism.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. (FBLA-PBL) is the largest career student business organization in the world. Each year, FBLA-PBL helps more than 230,000 members prepare for careers in business.
FBLA-PBL inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. FBLA’s programs focus on:
- Leadership Development — members develop essential soft skills by holding chapter officer positions at the local, state and national levels; by networking with accomplished business professionals and by participating in business-focused workshops, seminars and academic competitions.
- Academic Competitions — members demonstrate their business expertise at high-profile regional, state, and national competitive events. The top students are recognized with trophies and cash awards.
- Educational Programs — members create career portfolios, enhance their knowledge with world-recognized skills certifications and have access to select college scholarships.