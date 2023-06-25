People out in Fernley got to experience wheel to wheel action as Club Rowdy hosted a drift event Sunday.
Participants got to experience a full speed entry competition, where drivers put it all on the line to win a cash prize.
Food trucks and other entertainment were on hand for others to enjoy while watching the car drifting event.
If you would like to participate in future Club Rowdy drifting events, they are held at the Reno-Fernley Raceway (1965 95a, Fernley)
For more information, you can check out their website here: DRIFT PARTS DIRECT HOME (clubrowdy.com)