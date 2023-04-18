Weather Alert

...FREEZING TEMPERATURES RETURN... Temperatures are currently about 15-20 degrees colder today with brisk breezes making it feel that much colder! There is a 50-80% chance of sub-freezing overnight lows tonight and Wednesday night even for typically warmer, lower valley locations. Irrigation may need to be turned off and be sure to protect exposed pipes. Irrigation systems left on or leaking excess water could lead to ice glazed sidewalks and driveways that increase the chance of falls. Take precautionary measures to protect sensitive vegetation as well. Warmer temperatures will return later this week and into the weekend with the potential for mid to high 70s for many lower valleys and even hints at nearing 80 degrees for warmer locations.