The Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation’s Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation has announced that their new website vrnevada.org is live. The Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation connects Nevadans with disabilities to services they need. It also offers a full-service, no-cost program for employers.
The all-new site features a responsive and accessible design suited for a wide variety of devices and facilitates access for those using assistive technology.
Website visitors should expect to see a new page for educators, a feature to find a counselor, a staff roster, a new application form, additional ways to contact counselors and staff, faster response time, and several additional features.
The page has new resources for students and parents and answers questions raised by parents and guardians about disabilities.
Links to videos, success stories and publications about the transition from high school to secondary education and/or employment are also available.
The site functions in five different languages: English, Spanish, Filipino, Korean, Chinese. The Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation has adopted and follows the World Wide Web Consortium Web Accessibility Initiative’s Web Content Accessibility Guidelines Version 2.1, Level AA as its standard for digital accessibility.
“We work to be as efficient, transparent and accommodating as we can. We believe this new website will be a huge step in that endeavor. We believe the new site will make the lives of Nevadans with disabilities and those looking for services much easier,” said Mechelle Merrill, Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation Deputy Administrator.
Those interested in services can apply by clicking here.
(Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation)