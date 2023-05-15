The Douglas County School District is expected to discuss transgender students in sports during a public meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting agenda states, "The Board will discuss and take possible action on whether to adopt a policy regarding (1) students who are biologically male at birth and whether they can participate in female sports and use girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms; and (2) students who are biologically female at birth and whether they can participate in male sports and use boys’ bathrooms and locker rooms."
The 4 p.m. meeting will be held at the Airport Training Center at 1126 Airport Road Building G-1 in Minden.
DCSD Superintendent Keith Lewis released this statement on Monday:
Superintendent’s Message to the Public:
As Superintendent of Douglas County School District, I feel it is necessary to address concerns raised by members of the public about Item 19 – “Transgender Student Policy” – on the agenda for the meeting of the Board of Trustees on May 16, 2023. There are two inaccurate themes being circulated: (1) that the Board is being forced to address a current DCSD policy; and (2) that a new policy addressing transgender students has been recommended by DCSD staff. I take this opportunity to clarify.
First, there is no official DCSD policy addressing transgender students. Instead, the District is required by state regulation under NAC 388.880(c) to meet individually with transgender students and families to develop a plan which best meets the student’s needs, after balancing the needs of the school community. This process has worked well on these rare occasions in the past, with the District successfully developing a needs-based plan without any controversy. The elected DCSD Board of Trustees sets policy for the District. Several elected Board members have requested to discuss and take possible action on creating an official DCSD policy involving transgender students, which is the Board’s prerogative. Although Board members have initiated the discussion on this topic, to state that the Board is being forced to address a current DCSD policy is not an accurate statement.
Second, the opposite view is also incorrect. DCSD staff has not recommended that the Board adopt a new policy addressing transgender students. Our District staff members care about our students as individuals and work hard to support every child during these complex times. The DCSD staff did not initiate the discussion on creating a new policy but is prepared to implement any directives from the elected Board of Trustees on this topic in a manner consistent with state and federal law.