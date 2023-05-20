blm computers.PNG

From left to right, back row: Jared Bybee, BLM Ely District Acting Deputy District Manager; AJ Flint, BLM Ely District supervisory rangeland management specialist; Warren Graham, Duckwater Shoshone Tribe chairman; Jerry Millett, Duckwater Shoshone tribal manager; Wesley Allison, Duckwater Shoshone assistant tribal manager; and Cole Barnson, BLM National Operations Center IT specialist. From left to right, front row: Elizabeth Nash, BLM Ely District tribal liaison; Angie Swebble, Duckwater Shoshone Elementary School teacher; Aiden Drywater, Duckwater Shoshone Elementary School student; Kathy Adams Blackeye, Duckwater Shoshone tribal consultant; Tsiannia Thompson, Duckwater Shoshone Elementary School teacher; Tami Hickle, Duckwater Shoshone Elementary School principal; Robbie McAboy, BLM Ely District Manager; Heidi Mike, Duckwater Shoshone Tribe education committee member; and Magee Law, Duckwater Shoshone Tribe administrative assistant and daughter.  

 Bureau of Land Managment

The Bureau of Land Management Ely District in May provided 33 desktop and 61 laptop computers, and related equipment to the Duckwater Shoshone Elementary School. 

“Having access to a computer plays a significant role in education. They provide the students with the opportunity to access information for increased learning and help educators organize lesson plans and report grades. I’m pleased that we were able to partner with the Duckwater Shoshone Elementary School and provide them with this donation,” BLM Ely District Manager Robbie McAboy said. 

The donation was made possible through the Computers for Learning program (CFL), which encourages agencies, to the extent permitted by law, to transfer computers and related peripheral equipment excess to their needs directly to schools and some educational nonprofit organizations. The CFL program specifically matches the computer needs of schools and educational nonprofit organizations with excess equipment in federal agencies. 

The CFL program’s goal is to make modern computer technology an integral part of every classroom so that every child has the opportunity to be educated to his or her full potential.

To learn more about the CFL program, you can go to Computers For Learning - Home Page