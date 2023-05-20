The Bureau of Land Management Ely District in May provided 33 desktop and 61 laptop computers, and related equipment to the Duckwater Shoshone Elementary School.
“Having access to a computer plays a significant role in education. They provide the students with the opportunity to access information for increased learning and help educators organize lesson plans and report grades. I’m pleased that we were able to partner with the Duckwater Shoshone Elementary School and provide them with this donation,” BLM Ely District Manager Robbie McAboy said.
The donation was made possible through the Computers for Learning program (CFL), which encourages agencies, to the extent permitted by law, to transfer computers and related peripheral equipment excess to their needs directly to schools and some educational nonprofit organizations. The CFL program specifically matches the computer needs of schools and educational nonprofit organizations with excess equipment in federal agencies.
The CFL program’s goal is to make modern computer technology an integral part of every classroom so that every child has the opportunity to be educated to his or her full potential.
To learn more about the CFL program, you can go to Computers For Learning - Home Page