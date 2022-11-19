The Education Alliance of Washoe County hosted a fundraiser for the Washoe County School District called 'Caring for Classrooms' at the Eldorado Convention Center Saturday night.
The Education Alliance says 'Caring for Classrooms' holistically addresses the needs of all 100+ WCSD Schools, reaching 62,000 students and 4,200 teachers.
Top unfunded areas include student engagement, teacher/staff recognition & retention, educational excursions, technology and student health & wellness.
Investing in these areas strengthens our schools and fosters students who will become leaders ready to launch their careers here, resulting in a stronger Northern Nevada.
For more information, you can visit Homepage - Education Alliance (ed-alliance.org)