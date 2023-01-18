The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is serving record numbers of clients – and it’s preparing for those numbers to continue to rise when emergency SNAP benefits end in March.
Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants have received a second monthly payment, known as Supplemental Emergency Allotments. That second monthly payment comes to an end on Mar. 14.
“We really are concerned about the level of food that we have in the warehouse and the number of people who need our help,” said Jocelyn Lantrip, marketing director for FBNN.
She said that a senior who’s receiving $180 right now in emergency and regular SNAP benefits might only get $24 a month once benefits are cut down. Families could see a 30-40 percent reduction in benefits.
“People are concerned about their benefits going down because they’re already struggling,” Lantrip said. “We have been hearing quite a bit in the last few months about expenses. Seniors specifically often have to choose between medical care and prescriptions and food. Families often skip meals.”
Right now, FBNN serves approximately 137,000 people monthly. Lantrip said that number is a 20,000 increase from the height of the pandemic. With inflation, it’s harder for FBNN to get food into the warehouse, and it’s harder for families to put food on the table.
“We’re definitely trying to get those donations stocked up and be ready for an influx,” Lantrip said. “We also want to make sure that people understand the benefits that are available to them, outside of SNAP.”
To take advantage of the food bank’s services, visit fbnn.org.