Galena High School Basketball Coach Olek Czyz received an admonishment from the Nevada Commission on Ethics for allegedly promoting his private coaching business on the team's Twitter account.
On Wednesday, January 18, The Nevada Commission on Ethics accepted a stipulated agreement at its first meeting of 2023. In the agreement, Galena High School Basketball Coach Olek Czyz agreed to accept one non-willful violation of the Ethics Law for use of government time, property, equipment, or other facility to benefit his pecuniary interest.
Czyz had used the basketball team’s Twitter account to promote his private coaching business.
As a result, Czyz received an admonishment from the Commission and will be required to attend ethics training; the parties agreed to dismiss the additional violations alleged in the Complaint.
In addition to the Czyz matter, the Commission received operational updates from its Executive Director as the Commission prepares for 2023 and the upcoming Legislative Session.
The Executive Director reported the Commission saw an increase in activity with 105 Complaints filed in calendar year 2022 compared to 77 in 2021; it also issued 26 Advisory Opinions to public officers and employees in 2022 compared to 11 the year before.
The next meeting of the Commission will be on February 15.