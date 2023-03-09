Due to high winds, vehicles exceeding 9 feet tall are prohibited on I-580 from Mt. Rose Hwy to Alternate US 395.
A wind advisory is up for the region, with 40 to 60 mph gusts possible through Friday morning.
After a few temporary closures due to multiple spinouts over Donner Summit through the week, I-80 is open in both directions.
Chain controls are up in both directions from Drum Forebay to Truckee.
Mt. Rose Hwy is closed from Galena Creek Regional Park to Fairview Blvd.
Widespread valley rain, high elevation snow, flooding and gusty winds may trigger emergencies.
Caltrans crews are prepared for emergency response, prepositioning equipment, resources and personnel to strategic points where they will be able to respond quickly.
Check nvroads.com and quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ before leaving for the latest road conditions.
Further tips for safe winter driving and information about chain controls can be found at dot.ca.gov/travel/winter-driving-tips.
Backcountry avalanche warnings are issues for the Eastern Sierra in Mono County from Bishop Creek to Virginia Lakes and for the Central Sierra Nevada Mountains, from Ebbetts Pass north to Yuba Pass.
For more information, visit esavalanche.org and sierraavalanchecenter.org.
Whiteout conditions did close I-580 in both directions at the Bowers Mansion turnoff Wednesday morning.
Photos may show sunshine, but conditions can change quick. Check before you go. nvroads.com
580 SB and NB closed at Bowers Mansion turnoff due to white- out conditions. Avoid area.— Nevada State Police (@NV_StatePolice) March 8, 2023
Plan on chain controls and possible road closures along mountain passes Thursday night through Sunday morning.
A few snow showers are possible early Saturday morning, switching back to rain that will last until Sunday morning.
Call 511 for the latest road conditions in Nevada.
This traffic camera image tells the story.— Nevada DOT Reno (@nevadadotreno) March 8, 2023
🛑Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) currently CLOSED🛑from Douglas Fir Drive to Fairview Boulevard due to extreme winter conditions and low visibility.
Highway updates: https://t.co/j1HkXFNX8R or download the Nevada 511 app. pic.twitter.com/EskzmOiN46