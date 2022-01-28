The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol riot has subpoenaed purported 'alternate electors' for former President Trump.
The panel is demanding information and testimony from the 14 people who the panel says met and submitted false Electoral College certificates from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
President Joe Biden won all seven states.
The U.S. Department of Justice has also received referrals from lawmakers regarding the fake certifications and prosecutors are reviewing them.
Specifically, the chairperson and secretary from each state were subpoenaed. For Nevada, the chairperson is Michael McDonald and the secretary is James DeGraffenreid.
Our brave electors standing up for what is right and casting their electoral votes for @realDonaldTrump.— Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) December 14, 2020
We believe in fair elections and will continue the fight against voter fraud in the Silver State! pic.twitter.com/tJYbli6vhn
Statement from @NevadaAG @AaronDFordNV regarding an attempt to award false electoral votes in the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/c6jY9k6j93— NV Attorney General (@NevadaAG) January 19, 2022
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)