January 6th Subpoenas
MGN

The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol riot has subpoenaed purported 'alternate electors' for former President Trump.

The panel is demanding information and testimony from the 14 people who the panel says met and submitted false Electoral College certificates from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

President Joe Biden won all seven states. 

The U.S. Department of Justice has also received referrals from lawmakers regarding the fake certifications and prosecutors are reviewing them.

Specifically, the chairperson and secretary from each state were subpoenaed. For Nevada, the chairperson is Michael McDonald and the secretary is James DeGraffenreid. 

Download PDF Michael McDonald Subpoena
Download PDF James DeGraffenreid

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)