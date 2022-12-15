The final online donation totals are in, though we are yet to know how much was raised in each news station's kettle.
Online totals are as follows:
2 News $1,496
News 4 $190
KOLO 8 $713
All proceeds go to the Salvation Army.
--------------------------------------------------
KTVN 2 News will be taking part in the Media Salvation Army Bell Ringing competition on Friday afternoon.
This is a revival of a friendly media competition that our station participated in before the COVID-19 pandemic.
We will be ringing bells and collecting donations outside the Hobby Lobby at 5685 South Virginia Street from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
We're competing against KOLO 8 and KRNV 4 for bragging rights, but all of the donations collected all day will go to the Salvation Army.
You can also donate online here: KTVN 2 News - Campaign (salvationarmy.org)