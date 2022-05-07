As part of Northern Nevada Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery’s second annual Wisdom For Wisdom program, one lucky college student can receive wisdom teeth extractions at no cost.
The program aims to help alleviate some of the financial burdens for one local student's college expenses as they head into the next school year.
According to Northern Nevada Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery’s, Wisdom teeth typically erupt between the ages of 17 and 25, and for some, the removal is not in the budget when also trying to juggle the cost of higher education.
Reno and Sparks area students with financial needs and in need of wisdom teeth extractions can apply through May 19, at northernnevadaoms.com/w4w