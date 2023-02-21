A Moonlite BunnyRanch employee faces several gun-related charges after an hourslong standoff at the brothel Monday night.
Deputies say 28-year-old Savannah Henderson of Dayton was arrested around 12:30 a.m. after allegedly shooting a gun inside the Mound House business about three hours earlier.
Deputies say police, medical, fire and SWAT crews from five different agencies surrounded the Moonlite BunnyRanch after a brothel employee reported hearing gun shots during a dispute between them and another employee.
Officers from Storey, Douglas, Lyon and Carson City Sheriff's Offices' all responded.
When Lyon County deputies arrived on scene, they say they also heard gunshots, then evacuated the building as a precaution. Deputies say they then determined the shots were fired by an employee inside the brothel.
At 12:33 a.m., deputies say Henderson surrendered and was taken into custody with no complications.
Henderson was booked into the Lyon County Jail on $86,140 bail.
Henderson faces charges of:
* Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (4 counts) - Felony
* Possession of controlled substance (1 count) - Felony
* Discharging a firearm where others may be endangered (1 count) – Gross Misdemeanor
* Obstructing/Resisting a Peace Officer (1 count) - Misdemeanor
Deputies say Henderson also goes by the name of Tiara Tae.
Police say nobody was injured and there is no current threat to the public.
If you have any information that can help authorities, you're asked to contact the Lyon County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 775-577-5206. You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness, 775-322-4900.