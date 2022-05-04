The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) Vector Borne Disease Program (VBD) will be conducting aerial larviciding applications to treat mosquito larvae beginning May 5, 2022.
Aerial treatment via helicopter will begin Thursday morning in the North Valleys and Spanish Springs and end in South Washoe County covering about 1,000 acres.
Aerial larviciding applications are a key component to prevent West Nile virus (WNV) and creating a safer recreational environment for residents and visitors to Washoe County and the Truckee Meadows region.
The main source of West Nile virus transmission to humans is from mosquitoes. Cases of WNV can occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall.
People who have WNV often report mild symptoms include fever, headache, and body aches, often with skin rash and swollen lymph glands. More severe cases experience headache, high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, coma, tremors, paralysis, and death.
The Health District only uses mosquito control products that are environmentally friendly and only target mosquito larvae in the water to inhibit their ability to become biting adults. Larviciding, which is done by dropping small pellets and not liquid or spray, has no adverse effects to animals or humans in those areas.
Aerial larviciding applications take place in areas where mosquitoes are prevalent, which includes wetlands and other water sources adjacent to public access, housing, and population sources. Specific areas to be targeted are North Valleys, Swan Lake, Double Diamond/Damonte area and Washoe Lake.
The Health District is planning some additional planned aerial larviciding on these dates:
- June 9, 2022
- July 14, 2022
- August 18, 2022
- September 22, 2022
For more information on mosquito treatment, source reduction, preventative measures, and live updates, check out the WCHD – VBD website.
(The Washoe County Health District assisted with this report)