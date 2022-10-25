Shaheen Beauchamp Builders broke ground Monday, on Carson Medical Group’s new 31,000 sq. ft. facility at 1946 Old Hot Springs Road in Carson City. The building is slated to open in early 2024.
The facility will be the new home of Carson Medical Group’s Family Medicine providers, Ear, Nose and Throat practice, and the CMG Plus Walk-In Clinic.
Dr. James T. Breeden, FACOG, president of Carson Medical Group, said the new facility allows for an elevated patient experience.
“The patient-physician relationship is paramount,” Breeden said. “This new space will elevate patient care and comfort and allows Carson Medical Group to continue the excellent level of care our patients deserve.”
Dr. Steven Elliott, family medicine provider for Carson Medical Group, said he was a patient with the practice while growing up in Carson City, and returned to practice medicine with the organization because he appreciated the community-centered, physician-owned organization with patient care at its core.
“I have been with Carson Medical Group for 20 years and we have definitely outgrown our current space,” Elliott said. “This new building will enhance patient access and allow for more capacity, all while maintaining the patient-centered care and collaborative team environment that makes us a unique practice.”
Jeff Shaheen, co-founder of Shaheen Beauchamp Builders, said his firm specializes in the construction of medical facilities, having built many of the area’s medical buildings. Shaheen Beauchamp Builders also built the group’s OB-GYN and Pediatric facility in 2012.
“We have enjoyed a long-term partnership with Carson Medical Group,” Shaheen said. “It’s exciting to see them embark on the next piece of their expansion, meeting a huge community need with greater access to additional primary care providers and expanding the CMG Plus clinic.”
Design professionals on the project include Frame Architecture, Wikoff Design Studio, Black Eagle Consulting, CFBR Structural Group, PK Electrical, CFA, Inc., J & A Design Studio and Ainsworth Associates Mechanical Engineering. Shaheen said all subcontractors are local to northern Nevada.