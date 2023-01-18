Following the debut of the new Base to Base Gondola earlier this season, Palisades Tahoe announces the official reopening of the upgraded Red Dog Lift. After more than 30 years, the Red Dog Lift has been replaced with a high-speed, detachable six-person lift.
The Red Dog base terminal has moved to the east, giving skiers direct access to the lift from the parking lot, and the lift then passes over the Far East Express before off loading in its original location.
With a 50% increased uphill capacity, Red Dog now offers skiers and riders a 5-minute ride to some of the most legendary terrain at the resort.
Next month, Palisades Tahoe will host the World Cup for the Men’s Slalom and Giant Slalom events along Dog Leg and Red Dog Face, and the new Red Dog Lift will provide easy access for competitors and event organizers alike.
Featured in 2017 for the World Cup Women’s Alpine Event, Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin described this Red Dog course as “one of, if not the, toughest” venues on the World Cup circuit.
For more information about the latest resort upgrades and mountain operations, visit palisadestahoe.com