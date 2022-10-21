The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant at a home in Sacramento revealed stolen antiques from a home in Placer County, firearms and drugs.
Foresthill Deputies and Detectives worked a case from Michigan Bluff in which the victim’s family antiques and generational heirlooms from the 1800’s were stolen.
The value of the heirlooms totaled approximately $7,500.00 and were stolen after the victim lost their house and barn in the Mosquito Fire.
The theft occurred after the Mosquito Fire evacuation orders were lifted and residents returned home.
The property owner and victim of the Mosquito Fire, suspected that family members of his former renter, were involved.
Detectives identified two suspects and tracked them down to Sacramento.
On October 10, 2022 detectives served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence that ultimately led to the arrest of five suspects, the recovery of most the victim’s stolen property, four guns, over a half pound of suspected fentanyl, an ounce and a half of suspected heroin, and just over an ounce of suspected methamphetamine.
Additionally, three of the five suspects had outstanding Placer County warrants for their arrest.
The suspects were identified as 39-year-old Amanda Graham, 41-year-old Brandon Garner, 39-year-old Jessica Damigo, 37-year-old James Gonzales, and 42-year-old Christopher Diaz.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)