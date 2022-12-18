Sparks Police Collecting Donations for Explorer Program

The Sparks Police Department invited the community to come take pictures with Santa at the community event on December 18, 2022.
All funds raised at the event will benefit the Sparks Police Explorer Program.
It's a program designed by the Boy Scouts of America, to teach young adults about different law enforcement careers. They also offer training for a wide variety of skills related to the industry.
Anyone between the ages of 14 and 20-years-old are welcome to apply for the program.
To be a Sparks Police Explorer, applicants must maintain a 2.0 GPA, pass a background check, as well as bring a positive attitude and willingness to learn.
Applications can be picked up at the Sparks Police Department front desk during normal business hours.
Sparks Police are always accepting donations to help keep the program going. You can donate directly to the program with the QR code below.
