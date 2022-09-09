Due to the Mosquito Fire burning west of Lake Tahoe, the Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) has issued a Stage 2 Emergency Episode.
This means that air quality in the Reno-Sparks area is expected to get progressively worse at times Saturday evening and Sunday.
After issuing an air quality advisory on Thursday, a Stage 2 Emergency Episode warns residents that air quality could be in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” to “Unhealthy” air quality index (AQI) range, with a chance it could hit the “Very Unhealthy” range through Sunday. See what those ranges mean here.
Thursday’s advisory was upgraded to a Stage 2 because the 24-hour fine particulate matter (PM2.5) AQI is expected to be above 100 on Saturday and 150 on Sunday. Those in sensitive groups including children, older adults, and those with heart/lung disease should avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Everyone else should reduce strenuous outdoor activities.
Periods of smoke and clearing may rapidly fluctuate during the weekend depending on wind patterns. AQMD has issued these recommendations to reduce exposure to smoke:
- Check the AQI on both AirNow and AirNow’s Fire and Smoke Map for the AQI nearest you
- Avoid or reduce outdoor and physical activities when it is smoky
- Stay indoors with the windows and doors closed
- Keep air clean. Do not vacuum, light candles, fry food, or smoke
- Consult your physician for health questions, especially those with heart and lung issues
During wildfires, the role of the AQMD is to provide the most current and accurate information and data possible so that the residents and businesses of Washoe County can make the best decisions possible regarding their health.
AQMD can issue a Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, or Stage 4 Emergency Episode with the Stage 4 meaning the conditions are the most severe. More information on the stages can be found here. The Emergency Episode rule was recently revised and adopted by the District Board of Health on July 22, 2021. An air pollution Emergency Episode for Washoe County is not a state of emergency as issued by the Governor or President.
The main purposes of an Emergency Episode are to notify the public of the air pollution levels, give recommendations to reduce exposure, and reduce or stop emissions from a local source if it is determined to be significantly contributing to the Emergency Episode.
Visit OurCleanAir.com for additional information on the Air Quality Management Division.