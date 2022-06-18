Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation’s 1st annual Carpe Diem fishing event was held today at the Rosewood Nature Study Area on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
The inaugural, family event featured free youth educational activities and a free fishing derby.
There was also a bbq lunch, raffle and silent auction and more all available for a small donation to the Parks Foundation.
Local business sponsors joined Nevada Department of Wildlife and Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation to create this event; generate healthy interest in local parks and fishing and; remove invasive species. Registration and a fishing license are required to participate in the fishing derby but activities are open to everyone.
The Rosewood Nature Study Area opened in the summer of 2021 at the site of the decommissioned Rosewood Lakes Golf Course.
The site is still being actively restored to a functional wetland and community open space. One part of the restoration efforts has included the removal of invasive carp from the park's waterways. This allows native species to move in and thrive.
Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation strives to provide their community members with rewarding and worthwhile opportunities to emphasize stewardship in our local parks.
Volunteer events take place throughout the year at Rosewood Nature Study Area and more local parks. Registration for this event can be found at tmparksfoundation.org