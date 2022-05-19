RENO, Nev. –The Reno Aces (20-19) bats fell silent in the final four innings resulting in a 5-3 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (21-18) Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.
In his Aces debut, Dominic Fletcher made an immediate impact and recorded his first Triple-A hit with an RBI single to center in the fourth inning and cut Las Vegas’ deficit in half to 2-1.
Reno tied the game in the fifth inning when Buddy Kennedy lined an RBI single to center for a 2-2 score. Two at-bats later, Seth Beer sprayed an RBI single through the left side for the 3-2 lead over Las Vegas. After the two-run fifth, the Aces could not bring home any runs against Las Vegas.
Drey Jameson (0-2) was hooked with the loss after he threw an Aces season-high 5.2 innings of four-run ball on eight hits and struck out four batters.
Kennedy (2-for-5, 3B, RBI, R) and Beer (2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R) recorded multi-hit performances for the Aces Thursday night.
After his 1-for-4 night, Stone Garrett extended his hitting streak to six games.
Out of the bullpen, the relief tandem of Miguel Aguilar and Mitchell Stumpo combined for 2.1 shutout innings and didn’t allow a hit.
Aces Notables:
- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-5, 3B RBI, R.
- Seth Beer: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R.
- Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-4, RBI.
- Dominic Canzone: 1-for-4, 2B, R, BB, and extended his hitting streak to four games.
- Stone Garrett: 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to six games.
- Miguel Aguilar: 1.1 IP, 0 ER, 0 H.
The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand at Greater Nevada Field against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, through Sunday, May 22nd.