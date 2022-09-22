Las Vegas, Nev. – Despite a 2-0 lead, the Reno Aces (79-63) allowed six unanswered runs to the Las Vegas Aviators (70-74) for a 6-2 defeat Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark in front of 6,193 attendees.
Despite the loss, the Aces maintain a 19-8 record against the Aviators in the Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Nevada Donor Network.
Reno opened the game’s scoring early with a pair of runs in the first three innings highlighted by an RBI double from Jake Hager in the second frame.
The 2-0 advantage was short-lived as the Aces permitted six consecutive runs to the Aviators in the remaining innings for a 6-2 final score.
Deyni Olivero (L, 1-1) suffered his first Triple-A loss after the right-hander allowed five earned runs on eight hits, one walk and fanned three batters in 6.0 innings of work.
Aces Notables:
- Jake Hager: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI.
- Leandro Cedeno: 3-for-4, R.
- Seth Beer: 1-for-3, RBI, BB.
- Jose Herrera: 1-for-3, BB and extended his hitting streak to six games.
The Aces continue their six-game road trip to Sin City square off against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, through Sunday, September 25th.