Nevada Baseball collected two conference weekly honors Monday, as redshirt senior outfielder Anthony Flores was named the Mountain West Player of the Week, and sophomore RHP Cam Walty took home Mountain West Pitcher of the Week.
Flores and Walty were recognized after the Pack (19-15, 12-6 MW) captured three of four to take the weekend series against Air Force at Peccole Park. It's the second-straight week in which the Pack captured the Mountain West Player of the Week honor, as Joshua Zamora was honored last Monday.
Flores batted a sizzling .625 for the series, going 10-for-16 with a team-high seven RBIs, four runs scored, three doubles, a triple, and home run. The San Jose native slugged 1.125 for the series with an on-base percentage of .684. His home run came at a clutch time, as his two-run shot in the seventh inning Friday tied the game at 12-12, allowing the Wolf Pack to complete its 14-12 comeback and get the ball rolling on taking the final three games of the set.
Flores had at least three hits in three of the games in the series, highlighted by Friday's 4-for-5, four-RBI effort in which he came up just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. His triple Saturday drove in two runs in Nevada's four-run second inning, as he went 3-for-5 with three runs driven in the 14-7 win.
Walty picked up his third win of the season Saturday, locking down the Air Force bats in an eight-inning effort. The sophomore held the Falcons hitless over the first four innings, allowing just one walk in that span as Nevada built an 8-0 lead. That would be all Walty needed, as he struck out seven Air Force batters, and allowed just three runs on four hits in his outing.
Nevada hosts Saint Mary's Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Peccole Park, then begins a stretch of eight-straight on the road, beginning this weekend at San José State.
(University of Nevada)