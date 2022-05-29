Weather Alert

...COOLER TEMPERATURES SUNDAY AND MONDAY WITH NEAR FREEZING TEMPS SUNDAY NIGHT... It will be much cooler Sunday-Monday with high temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal. Brisk northerly winds with gusts 25-35 mph will settle in today as cold front moves through the region. Overnight lows Sunday night will drop to near freezing for valleys outside of urban centers. Consider covering or bringing in any sensitive outdoor vegetation. In the Sierra, lows will drop into the 20s in many locations. Anyone camping this holiday weekend should be prepared to deal with sub-freezing temperatures overnight into Memorial Day morning.