[RENO ACES RELEASE]
Las Vegas, Nev. – A pinch-hit go-ahead two-run homer from Dominic Miroglio in the ninth inning sealed the Reno Aces’ (58-45) 6-5 victory against the Las Vegas Aviators (51-51) Friday night in front of 7,307 fans at Las Vegas Ballpark.
With the win, Reno leads 11-5 against Las Vegas in the Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Donor Network West.
Trailing 5-4 in the ninth with two outs and a runner on third, Miroglio mashed a pinch-hit go-ahead two-run blast to left for a 6-5 Aces lead. Reno’s backstop has now homered three times in the past two games.
In the bottom of the ninth, J.B. Wendelken set down the Aviators and fanned three batters to preserve Reno’s 6-5 win and earned his third victory of the season. The Savannah, Georgia native dealt an impressive two shutout innings of relief, allowed no hits and struck out five batters Friday night.
Cooper Hummel recorded his first multi-homer game of the season with a pair of long balls including a leadoff homer in the first. After his 2-for-4 night, Hummel extended his on-base streak to 15 games.
Aces Notables:
- Stone Garrett: 1-for-4, HR (27), 2 RBI
- Dominic Miroglio: 1-for-1, HR (9), 2 RBI.
- Wilmer Difo: 2-for-4, 2 2B.
- Paul Fry: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K’s.
The Aces continue their only 12-game road trip of the season with a six-game slate against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, through Sunday, August 7th. Reno’s squad will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against Salt Lake, starting Tuesday, August 16. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.